Wind-driven fire sends heavy smoke, flames shooting from Bronx apartment

The four-alarm fire spread to two additional apartments and into the space above the ceiling.
The FDNY was on the scene with ladder trucks, trying to put out the flames.
Two minor injuries were reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire, but officials believe flames driven by heavy winds.
