Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic

ROSENHAYN, N.J. -- The Pipitone family has been farming in Cumberland County, New Jersey for generations.

But recently they began planting a portion of their farm with grapevines, and the seed was planted for a family-run vineyard and winery.

Terra Nonno, or "Grandfathers Land", Vineyard and Winery was born, and the business exploded so quickly that this small winery has become the definition of family run -- as in the entire family.

Owners Adamo and Jeannette Pipitone and their son and daughter-in-law, Adamo Jr. and Erika Pipitone, marshall the all-hands-on-deck family of cousins, aunts, and uncles to create a warm, beautiful, and relaxing atmosphere in the middle of a South Jersey farm that feels like being transported to Tuscany or the South of France.

And the wine, that's pretty good too.
