Woman accused of stealing from cars at Long Island cemetery

A Long Island woman is accused of stealing from vehicles parked at a Long Island cemetery.Suffolk County police say 30-year-old Tiffany Radford stole items from unlocked cars at the Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale between April and July.Detectives say she would go through the cars of mourners while they visited grave sites.She was arrested on four counts of petit larceny.Radford is also suspected of thefts at Pinelawn Memorial Park.Anyone who believes they may be a victim of the crime is asked to call First Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8132. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------