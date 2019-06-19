Woman accused of strangling mother with vacuum cord in Long Island home

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman is under arrest for strangling her mother with a vacuum cleaner cord on Long Island.
According to Suffolk County Police, 57-year-old Sharon Easter called 911 at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and told an operator she killed her mother.
Police responded to the home the two shared on Cocoanut Street in Central Islip and found 76-year-old Dorothy Easter dead of strangulation wounds.
Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk Homicide Squad said investigators believe the daughter had "some mental health issues."
Sharon Easter is charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
