A woman from Long Island is accused of teaching nursing without having a nursing license.The Nassau County District Attorney says Sophia Clarke, 48, taught at Adelphi University and Borough of Manhattan Community College.Prosecutors say Clarke's RN and nurse practitioner licenses were revoked in 2012, but she didn't tell the schools.Before her arrest, she was scheduled to teach three classes at BMCC this fall - including a hospital clinic involving actual patients."Because of their lifesaving role in our healthcare system, it's essential that only licensed professionals be allowed teach nursing to students," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. "This defendant allegedly presented forged credentials to the colleges where she taught after her nursing license was revoked by state authorities."Clarke was arraigned Wednesday on charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument and scheme to defraud.She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court Sept. 14.If convicted of the top count, she faces up to 2 to 7 years in prison.----------