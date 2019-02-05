Nassau County police arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a McDonald's in Lynbrook.It happened on Monday at around 2:35 a.m. at the restaurant's location on Merrick Road.Police say when they arrived along with the Lynbrook Fire Department, they found that someone had thrown two rocks through the side drive-thru window and the front glass door.Officers say they found Maria A. Campione, 19, nearby.When police began questioning Campione, police say she quickly fled on foot.Police quickly caught up to Campione and placed her into police custody after a brief struggle.There were no injuries reported. There were no proceeds recovered.Campione is charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.----------