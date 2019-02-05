Woman accused of throwing rocks, busting into Lynbrook McDonald's

Eyewitness News
LYNBROOK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Nassau County police arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a McDonald's in Lynbrook.

It happened on Monday at around 2:35 a.m. at the restaurant's location on Merrick Road.

Police say when they arrived along with the Lynbrook Fire Department, they found that someone had thrown two rocks through the side drive-thru window and the front glass door.

Officers say they found Maria A. Campione, 19, nearby.

When police began questioning Campione, police say she quickly fled on foot.

Police quickly caught up to Campione and placed her into police custody after a brief struggle.

There were no injuries reported. There were no proceeds recovered.

Campione is charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryarrestmcdonald'sLynbrookNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway platform shooting
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Truck crashes into parked cars, row of homes to avoid cat
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Queens deli worker grazed in head by bullet during robbery
Grandmother fatally struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn
PD: Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Show More
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest gets apology
More News