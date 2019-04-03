Woman allegedly attacked man with chair and anti-Hispanic remarks inside Chinatown McDonald's

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman allegedly went on the attack inside a McDonald's in Chinatown.She's accused of hurling anti-Hispanic remarks before throwing a chair at a man.Police released video of the suspect in the Canal Street subway station.The incident happened on March 25th around 10:30 a.m. inside the McDonald's on Canal Street.Police say the woman walked up to a customer inside the restaurant and shouted anti-Hispanic statements at a man, calling him an *expletive* Mexican, as well as a racial slur, before picking up a chair and hitting him in the face with it.The victim had a bruise to his face and had to be taken to the hospital.It's unclear what may have led to the outburst and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.The suspect is described as about 5'2" and 180 pounds.Crimestoppers is now offering $2,500 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------