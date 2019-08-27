Woman allegedly stabs man near Union Square subway station

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest during a dispute in Union Square Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old man was stabbed by a 26-year-old woman near the 14th Street-Union Square subway station just before 5 a.m.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The man was stabbed in the chest and taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injury.

