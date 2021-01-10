Police: Woman, child discovered in courtyard after fall from NYC building

They were discovered in the courtyard of a building at 540 West 53rd Street around 1:45 p.m.
Police do not know how far the two may have fallen and they do not know the relationship between the woman and child.
Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital.
Police are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and talking to people who live at the building.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
