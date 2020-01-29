Woman allegedly punched, groped inside subway station bathroom in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was allegedly punched and groped inside a subway station bathroom in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police sources say.The victim told police that she entered the bathroom inside the 95th Street R train station in Bay Ridge just after 10 a.m., where she was followed by a male suspect, who allegedly punched her and tried to pull down her leggings.The 31-year-old woman said she tried to fight off the suspect and yelled for help.Police sources were told that a man walking by tried to go into the bathroom to see what was going on, but the suspect closed the door and continued to assault the victim.According to sources, the good Samaritan banged on the door until the suspect finally exited the bathroom.The suspect allegedly told the man that someone was trying to rob him and then fled the scene.Sources say the suspect had on a ski mask and was last seen wearing all black with a colored backpack.The victim suffered a black eye and bruising to the face. She was transported to an area hospital.Police released a photo of the suspect they are looking for in connection to the attempted rape.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------