73-year-old woman attempting to go up stairs during Bronx power outage dies after oxygen tank runs out

A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 73-year-old woman attempting to go up the stairs during a power outage in the Bronx has died, police say.The elevator was out of service after a transformer fire at 100 Dekruif Place (Building A) caused a power outage in buildings 1-8 in Co-Op City on Friday morning around 10 a.m.Officials say the woman was walking up to the 19th floor with her oxygen tank. Her oxygen tank emptied out, and she collapsed, fell down, and later died.Several thousand residents remained without power, heat, and running water at Co-Op City on Friday night.Crews are working on the transformer, and expect power to be restored around midnight.----------