Texas woman charged after allegedly breaking kitten's neck

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say she snapped a kitten's neck, killing it.

Kimberly Anne Burnam, 48, allegedly snapped her kitten's neck on Sept.18, 2017, because she could not afford medical treatment for the animal.
EMBED More News Videos

Kimberly Anne Burnam allegedly snapped her kitten's neck on Sept.18, 2017


Court documents stated that Burnam brought her kitten to a veterinarian for medical care.

The clinic staff reportedly noticed the kitten's intestines protruding from his anus and told Burnam that the kitten would need to be euthanized.

Court records say that Burnam "had squeezed the kitten while giving it a bath in order to cause a bowel movement."

The veterinarian said the kitten's small intestine was outside of its body.

When Burnam learned that she could not afford the fees, she allegedly left the clinic with the kitten and shortly after returned with the dead kitten wrapped in a blanket.

Burnam reportedly told officers that she killed the kitten because she could not afford the euthanasia fees and saw no other option.

Authorities are currently searching for Burnam. If you see her, you're asked to call police.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kittensanimal crueltypetTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News