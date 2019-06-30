Police: Driver arrested in Morris County hit-and-run that killed 68-year-old woman

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest in connection with a deadlly hit-and-run in New Jersey.

Authorities say 58-year-old Cheon Lee was driving a Nissan Rogue when she hit a 68-year-old woman walking on Green Village Road in Madison Friday evening, then left the scene.

The victim was critically injured and was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say Lee contacted law enforcement and took responsibility for the crash.

A camera captured her vehicle near the scene, according to investigators. It appeared to have damage to the right front passenger side.

Lee was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and was lodged in the Morris County Jail.

