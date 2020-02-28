Woman charged with murder in fatal ATM attack in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is charged with murder and robbery in an attack on another woman at an ATM in the Bronx that lead to the victim's death 10 days later.
Police say 21-year-old Reign Harvey and at least one other person turned themselves in Thursday after authorities released images of three women for whom they were searching.
At this point, Harvey is the only person being charged in the murder of 43-year-old Tamara Sinclair, who was found dead inside her apartment on Thieriot Avenue Friday, February 21.
"She unfortunately got a blood clot and died from her injuries," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.
Ten days earlier, on the night of Tuesday, February 11, police say Sinclair was attacked as she tried to use the ATM at the Bank of America near the corner of Pelham Parkway and White Plains Road.
"During that dispute, a struggle ensued," Harrison said. "And she ended up breaking her ankle."
When police arrived, they found Sinclair on the ground and complaining of pain to her leg, but she declined medical attention.
Officers also spoke to three women allegedly involved in the attack, who claimed Sinclair stole a debit card and wouldn't let them into the ATM vestibule.
Officers let them go.
On February 17, Sinclair went into the NYPD's 47th Precinct to report the assault to detectives.
Three days later, the day before she was found dead, she went to Montefiore Medical Center complaining of head and chest pains. Doctors believed she had a fractured ankle, but she left the hospital without further testing.
The next day, she was found dead after she apparently developed a blood clot from the fractured ankle. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
"She meant a lot to me, this is something that hurts," the victim's sister, Keshia Sinclair, said. "I feel so alone. We talked every day. I can't call her right now, that's what's hurting me."
Investigators are also looking into the response of those officers.
"Really just a tragic case, very sad," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
