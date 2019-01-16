A man is under arrest after police say he killed his wife and injured his daughter in a stabbing in Queens Tuesday.57-year-old Jawad Hussain is charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.Arriving officers found the two victims with stab wounds and they were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens.44-year-old Fatima Jawad was pronounced dead at the hospital after being stabbed in the torso. The 18-year-old daughter was listed in stable condition with slash wounds to her wrist and hands.Jawad Hussain was taken into custody at the scene and taken to Queens General Hospital with a slash wound to the hand.The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.----------