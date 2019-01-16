FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) --A man is under arrest after police say he killed his wife and injured his daughter in a stabbing in Queens Tuesday.
57-year-old Jawad Hussain is charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.
Arriving officers found the two victims with stab wounds and they were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens.
44-year-old Fatima Jawad was pronounced dead at the hospital after being stabbed in the torso. The 18-year-old daughter was listed in stable condition with slash wounds to her wrist and hands.
Jawad Hussain was taken into custody at the scene and taken to Queens General Hospital with a slash wound to the hand.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.
----------
