73-year-old woman attempting to go up stairs during Bronx power outage dies after oxygen tank runs out

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 73-year-old woman attempting to go up the stairs during a power outage in the Bronx has died, police say.

The elevator was out of service after a transformer fire at 100 Dekruif Place (Building A) caused a power outage in buildings 1-8 in Co-Op City on Friday morning around 10 a.m.

Officials say the woman was walking up to the 19th floor with her oxygen tank. Her oxygen tank emptied out, and she collapsed, fell down, and later died.

Several thousand residents remained without power, heat, and running water at Co-Op City on Friday night. Moments after the power outage, many were trapped in elevators.

Asia Gray said her daughter was in school when the power went out. They eventually left, and headed to a relative's place for comfort.

"It's very hard, you take certain things for granted -- being able to walk into your bedroom and turn the TV on," said Gray.

Co-Op Police say the building association rooms are open as warming centers for residents.

After nearly 20 hours, power, water and heat have been fully restored.

