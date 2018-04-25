Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman in her car in Manhattan.It happened last Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. on West 166th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.Police say when the woman stopped at a red light, the man came out of nowhere and smashed the driver's side window with a stick.He hit the woman in the face with the stick and then ran away.A week later, her eye is still swollen shut. "He broke the window and then I just felt the pain when he hit my eye ," said the victim, Ana Hernandez through a translator. "I feel bad because I can't sleep, I'm in a lot of pain It's an unbearable pain."She was treated for cuts to her head.----------