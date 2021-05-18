Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in Brooklyn

Woman killed at vigil for murder victim

WEEKSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman attending an outdoor vigil for a homicide victim was herself fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the Weeksville section of Brooklyn.

32-year-old Shalimar Birkett was shot in the head on Park Place just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Birkett was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.

She was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made.



Birkett was part of a crowd of people mourning 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who was dropped off at Kings County Hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests were made in that homicide either.

