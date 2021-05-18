Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in Brooklyn

32-year-old Shalimar Birkett was shot in the head on Park Place just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Birkett was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.
She was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.
The vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
Birkett was part of a crowd of people mourning 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who was dropped off at Kings County Hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests were made in that homicide either.
