Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by a subway train. It was first thought she was trying to retrieve her cell phone but after an investigation, her death appeared to be a suicide.The woman, in her 30s or 40s, was killed at the 59th Street station at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.No other injuries were reported.N and R service resumed a short time later.----------