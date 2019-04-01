Disasters & Accidents

Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by a subway train. It was first thought she was trying to retrieve her cell phone but after an investigation, her death appeared to be a suicide.

The woman, in her 30s or 40s, was killed at the 59th Street station at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

No other injuries were reported.

N and R service resumed a short time later.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentssunset parkbrooklynnew york citytrain accidentwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Suspect allegedly acted out 'The Butterfly Effect' in stabbings
NY lawmakers finalizing congestion pricing as part of budget
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
Defense: Prosecutors in Vetrano trial 'withheld crucial evidence'
AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note
Show More
Protests for, against Kim Foxx taking place Monday
LI man accused of chasing security guard with hunting knife
R. Kelly's attorney expected to file motion Monday
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
More TOP STORIES News