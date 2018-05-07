Woman followed home from subway in Upper Manhattan attempted rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Inwood on the attack.

By
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for an attacker who tried to rape a woman he followed home from an Upper Manhattan subway station.

The attack happened early Sunday at Broadway and 215th Street in Inwood, and there is clear surveillance video of the man police want to find.

The video is from the elevator at the A train station at 207th Street at about 5:20 a.m.

The suspect took off his shirt and exited at street level before police said he followed the 34-year-old victim to her apartment building.

She said the man came up to her from behind and stuck his hand under her skirt as she was trying to unlock the gate to get into her building. She said he placed his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Eventually, the woman was able to fight him off and get in the building.

The door locked behind her and the suspect made his way back to the subway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapeassaultInwoodNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police searching for man who tried to rape woman at subway station
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News