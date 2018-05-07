Police are searching for an attacker who tried to rape a woman he followed home from an Upper Manhattan subway station.The attack happened early Sunday at Broadway and 215th Street in Inwood, and there is clear surveillance video of the man police want to find.The video is from the elevator at the A train station at 207th Street at about 5:20 a.m.The suspect took off his shirt and exited at street level before police said he followed the 34-year-old victim to her apartment building.She said the man came up to her from behind and stuck his hand under her skirt as she was trying to unlock the gate to get into her building. She said he placed his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.Eventually, the woman was able to fight him off and get in the building.The door locked behind her and the suspect made his way back to the subway.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------