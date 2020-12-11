Woman followed, tied up, sexually assaulted, robbed in Marine Park

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who followed a woman home, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her in Brooklyn.It happened on Thursday near Avenue N and 33rd Street at 12:40 p.m. in Marine Park.The man followed the victim up to her apartment, simulated a firearm, and forced his way inside her apartment.He then tied her up using duct tape and zip ties, before sexually assaulting her.He also took off with her money and cellphone.The attacker was last seen going westbound on Kings Highway in a 2012 gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.He is described as having a medium build, light complexion and wearing a black hat, black face covering, black sneakers, dark colored jeans, light colored kneepads, and a black sweatshirt.The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island where she is in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------