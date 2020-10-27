Woman found dead behind a bush in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a bush near an expressway in Queens.

The body of 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre of Hempstead, Long Island was discovered early Friday morning along Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside.

Pierre had bruising around her neck as well as a black eye. She was found face down.

Police say she was wearing red pajamas, an orange t-shirt, one sock, and a white sweatshirt wrapped around her neck.

The medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of her death.

There is no word yet on any possible suspects.

An investigation is underway.

