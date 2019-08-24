Woman found dead in Queens basement with throat cut, wrapped in bedding

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police discovered a woman dead -- with her throat cut and wrapped in bedding -- in the basement of her Queens home.

Police said they responded to the scene on 172nd Street in Jamaica Friday after the 66-year-old woman's daughter asked them to check on her mother when she lost contact with her.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

The 113th Precinct tweeted that this "appears to be domestic."



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

