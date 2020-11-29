Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest

Crime scene investigators were back at the apartment in the Belmont section on Saturday and were bringing out evidence after the beloved 59-year-old was killed this weekend.
Eyewitness News has learned she tried to get help for her son but was told to come back on Monday. Now, police are calling her son a person of interest.
On Saturday night, first responders were called for a wellness check on the woman. After they broke down her door, they found her body at the base of the stairs. Authorities confirm there was a bag over her head, two USB cables around her neck, and bloodstains on the walls and floor. There were clear signs of a deadly struggle.
"She was a sweet lady. Very helpful - everybody loves her," said one neighbor.
Officials report the victim lived with her 29-year-old son and that there was a history of domestic violence in the home. Detectives are now searching for the son.
Minerva Molica lives next door and says the son has a history of mental illness, including a frightening episode just before the mother was killed.
Molica says that he told his niece that he was the devil - his niece then told his mother.
"(His) mother told the psych ward - told to bring him in on Monday," Molica said.
Police continue to search for the 29-year-old.
