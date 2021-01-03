Woman found dead inside Staten Island garbage chute

By Eyewitness News
SILVER LAKE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building on Friday afternoon.

Someone who went to throw out garbage said they found 34-year-old Lisa Marie Hernandez partially hanging out of the chute on the third floor of a building on 937 Victory Boulevard in Silver Lake.

911 was called, and Hernandez was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials say there were no visible signs of trauma to her body.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

