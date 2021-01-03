Woman found dead inside Staten Island garbage chute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9294050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 90-year-old man was seriously injured after falling in a storm drain on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

SILVER LAKE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside the garbage chute of a Staten Island apartment building on Friday afternoon.Someone who went to throw out garbage said they found 34-year-old Lisa Marie Hernandez partially hanging out of the chute on the third floor of a building on 937 Victory Boulevard in Silver Lake.911 was called, and Hernandez was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials say there were no visible signs of trauma to her body.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.----------