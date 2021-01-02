Man shot in shoulder during Queens home invasion: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9272825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Charges have been dropped against a 15-year-old boy who police had originally charged in a bike attack on the East Side.

A 20-year-old man died in front of the hotel on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens just after 1:10 a.m.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the shoulder during a home invasion in Queens Saturday morning.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder at 212th Street in the Queens Village just before 6 a.m.The victim told police that he was awaken by a loud noise inside his apartment.He says he went to investigate, opened the back door and then was shot in the shoulder.He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious but stable condition.Officials say the suspect ran off.No arrests have been made. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------