Woman found dead inside trash compactor at Manhattan condo building

GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash compactor at a Manhattan condominium.

Authorities responded to the scene at the Zeckendorf Towers building on One Irving Place just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old resident was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside the trash compactor by an employee of the building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Residents said they received an email instructing them not to use the trash chute for the time being and all the chutes were locked shut.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the condo building.

The investigation remains ongoing.

