Woman found dead in trunk of suspicious car in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are investigating after woman's body was discovered inside a trunk on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle just before 8 a.m. in the area of James Street and Ryerson Avenue.

That is when they discovered the lifeless body of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus.



She was the victim of an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

ALSO READ | Woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon reports the victim is a senior scientist for the NYC Health Department, which is right around the corner from the subway station.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyhomicide investigationmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Woman's body found dumped in container on NYC street
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Adams promises return to normalcy, schools end outdoor mask mandate
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Uniondale man wins $10 mil on NY Lottery Scratch-off, again!
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold but sunny
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
100-year-old bowler celebrates birthday at NJ alley his father built
TikTok eyed after 4 more pellet gun shootings on Long Island
School bus employees attacked in parking lot
More TOP STORIES News