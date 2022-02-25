Woman found dead in trunk of suspicious car in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11599582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports the victim is a senior scientist for the NYC Health Department, which is right around the corner from the subway station.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are investigating after woman's body was discovered inside a trunk on Friday morning.Officers were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle just before 8 a.m. in the area of James Street and Ryerson Avenue.That is when they discovered the lifeless body of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus.She was the victim of an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.----------