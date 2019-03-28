Crime & Safety

Queens woman sentenced to prison in connection with butt injection death

Allison Spence (left) and Latesha Bynum

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Queens woman arrested in the silicone buttocks injection death of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Allison Spence, 44, was sentenced to 2 to 8 years for second-degree manslaughter in the July death of Latesha Bynum, of Harlem.

"You knew you wasn't no nurse," Bynum's mother said in court to Spence. "You knew you didn't go to no medical school, so what right you had to shoot anything in my child and other people's kids?"

Authorities say Bynum died after receiving the injection at an apartment building on 21st Street in Gramercy Park on July 15. She complained of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to the 911 call before slipping into a coma.

According to Medical Examiner, Bynum died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation of the buttocks.

Spence pleaded guilty on March 7 to second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Her co-defendant, Kevin Richardson, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges on May 10, 2018, and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison on September 20, 2018.

