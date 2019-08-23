Woman hit with brick in string of hate crime attacks in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a string of unprovoked attacks on the streets of Manhattan, including three in three hour span on the same day.

Police believe the man has attacked at least four people since August 9, with the first incident happening just after 9 p.m. in front of 65 Fifth Avenue.

Authorities say a 56-year-old man was walking when the suspect pushed him from behind, causing him to fall. The suspect then fled.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to the head and bruising and pain to the body.

The suspect allegedly struck again five days later, across from 122 Greenwich Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the 64-year-old female victim was walking at the location when the unidentified male struck her in her neck and shoulder with a wooden stick before fleeing in an unknown direction.

That victim was treated at the scene for pain and redness.

About an hour later in front of 2 Wooster Street, police say a 20-year-old woman was walking when the suspect threw a brick and struck her in the back of the head before fleeing.

The victim sustained a bruise to her head and was treated at the scene

Roughly 90 minutes later, in front of 181 8th Avenue, a 58-year-old man was walking at the location when the suspect struck him in the face and made anti-white statements.

The suspect fled westbound on 18th Street.

The victim sustained a bloody nose but refused medical attention at the scene.

In all the incidents, there was no previous exchange or interaction between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
