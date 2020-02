Woman hit with hammer during attempted purse snatching in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman with a hammer during an attempted purse snatching in Brooklyn.It happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wilson Street in Bushwick.The 38-year-old victim told police the man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and tried to take her purse.When she refused to let go, the man hit her several times in the face with a heavy object then fled.The woman was treated for her injuries at NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull and released.Police believe the man seen carrying a hammer in surveillance video recorded around the time of the attack may have been behind it.They are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------