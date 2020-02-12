Woman hit with hammer during attempted purse snatching in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman with a hammer during an attempted purse snatching in Brooklyn.

It happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wilson Street in Bushwick.

The 38-year-old victim told police the man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and tried to take her purse.

When she refused to let go, the man hit her several times in the face with a heavy object then fled.

The woman was treated for her injuries at NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull and released.

Police believe the man seen carrying a hammer in surveillance video recorded around the time of the attack may have been behind it.

They are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbushwickhammer attackpurse snatchingattempted robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
2 arrested on LI after sting into elderly phone scam
Show More
Cuomo, Trump to meet about Trusted Traveler, DMV compromise
Rebecca Black speaks out about depression 9 years after 'Friday'
MTA bus driver beaten by group of teens in Brooklyn
SUNY New Paltz cancels classes amid tainted water crisis
MTA's vintage R-42 subway cars make final trips
More TOP STORIES News