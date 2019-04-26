Police: Woman in coma after being hit by bicyclist who ran red light in Midtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Sade Baderinwa has the details.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was left in a coma after she was hit by a bicyclist who ran a red light in Manhattan, authorities say.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in front o 37 West 57th Street.

The 67-year-old victim was walking on West 57th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues when she was struck.

She was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with a fractured skull.

The cyclist, 40-year-old Damian Deward, remained on the scene and was given a summons for running a red light, police said.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citypedestrian struckwoman injuredbicycle crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen dies after being shot in the head in Yonkers
Person of interest in custody in urine attacks on MTA workers
'Sopranos' fans line up for chance to appear as extra in movie
NFL Draft on ABC: Giants, Jets make their picks
Man struck, killed while crossing Long Island intersection
NJ scrapyard fire sends plumes of black smoke into sky
Police use vehicles to stop SUV after driver has medical episode
Show More
Quinnen Williams is a 'next generation' tackle -- and a soon-to-be NFL star
Flesh-eating bacteria infects man off Florida coast
Man allegedly ran prostitution ring out of parents' LI basement
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, thunderstorms to end the week
Ex-FDNY dispatcher pleads guilty in hit and run that killed teen
More TOP STORIES News