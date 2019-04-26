Police: Woman in coma after being hit by bicyclist who ran red light in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was left in a coma after she was hit by a bicyclist who ran a red light in Manhattan, authorities say.The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in front o 37 West 57th Street.The 67-year-old victim was walking on West 57th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues when she was struck.She was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with a fractured skull.The cyclist, 40-year-old Damian Deward, remained on the scene and was given a summons for running a red light, police said.----------