Woman killed by private sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

#breaking fatal pedestrian accident Bay Pkwy and 86th St in Bensonhurst under the D train station #abc7NY — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 16, 2020

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn early Thursday.It happened just before 4 a.m. at Bay Parkway and 86th Street in the Bensonhurst section.Police are searching for a private sanitation truck that appears to have left the scene.It is not yet known if the driver realized that a pedestrian was struck.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. This is at least the sixth pedestrian killed in NYC this year.----------