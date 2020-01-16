Woman killed by private sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn early Thursday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at Bay Parkway and 86th Street in the Bensonhurst section.



Police are searching for a private sanitation truck that appears to have left the scene.

It is not yet known if the driver realized that a pedestrian was struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. This is at least the sixth pedestrian killed in NYC this year.

