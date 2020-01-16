Woman killed by private sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

It happened just before 4 a.m. at Bay Parkway and 86th Street in the Bensonhurst section.
#breaking fatal pedestrian accident Bay Pkwy and 86th St in Bensonhurst under the D train station #abc7NY— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 16, 2020
Police are searching for a private sanitation truck that appears to have left the scene.
It is not yet known if the driver realized that a pedestrian was struck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. This is at least the sixth pedestrian killed in NYC this year.
