Woman, man found dead in Bushwick section of Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside an apartment in a building on Menahan Street in Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn.

The bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were found Friday morning inside a third floor apartment on Menahan Street in Bushwick.

Eyewitness News is told the woman was working as a home health attendant in the apartment when her longtime boyfriend arrived.

The bodies of both were found with a weapon near them by another home health attendant, who was arriving as the dead woman's replacement.

The elderly woman she was caring for, who requires 24 hour attention, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.

The dead man and woman had a 16-year-old daughter, who was not present when then incident occurred.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BushwickBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father attempts to kill family in Bronx fire, FDNY says
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota resigns
LIVE: SoCal fires force evacuation of Malibu
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in California
Mailed pipe bomb suspect indicted on 30 counts
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must 'have merit'
Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan
WTC climber under arrest again after alleged UWS climb
Show More
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
NJ teacher starts fund to give every student a gift
Pro-white supremacist flyers found in Bronx park
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
More News