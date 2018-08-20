Woman open fires at Texas food warehouse, killing 1, police say

KARMA ALLEN
A woman opened fire at a large food warehouse in Texas early Monday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The alleged shooter, an employee of the warehouse, also died after the incident and subsequent shootout at the Ben E. Keith Foods building in Missouri City, about 20 miles outside of Houston, police said.

She allegedly opened fire around 2:30 a.m. when about 20 workers were at the warehouse, ABC Houston station KTRK-TV reported.

Responding police engaged the suspect in a shootout and she later died, Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezi said at a news conference.

Her motive is unclear, Berezi said.

Authorities did not release the identities of the suspect or the victims but, according to KTRK, the dead victim was a manager.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Motive behind family's murder expected to be released
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
495 Construction: NJ drivers face first weekday commute
Show More
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Police: Driver wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
5 big stories to start the week
More News