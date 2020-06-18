Woman punched in head in Brooklyn subway station, incident caught on camera

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who attacked a woman inside Brooklyn subway station.Surveillance video recorded the unprovoked attack that took place on Sunday, May 31 at 1:59 p.m. at the Euclid Avenue A and C subway station.The 66-year-old victim was punched in the head and knocked to the ground.She suffered pain and bruising to her head and right knee.The woman was treated at Brookdale Hospital and released.The attacker is described as a dark-skinned man with a mustache, in his 30s, 5'9" to 5'10," wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue bandanna around his neck, a white shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------