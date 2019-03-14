Woman punched, sexually assaulted on Manhattan staircase

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man behind a violent staircase sex assault in Lower Manhattan, and they're hoping surveillance will lead to an arrest.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday inside of a residential building in the vicinity of Grove and Bleecker streets in Greenwich Village, as the suspect and victim were passing each other on the stairs.Authorities say the man suddenly grabbed the 20-year-old woman, and when she yelled out for help, he punched her in the face and shoved her against the wall before fondling her private area.The suspect then fled the building on foot in an unknown direction.The victim suffered bruising to her face and was treated at and released from a nearby hospital.The suspect is described as a dark-complexioned male, approximately 6-feet tall, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded coat and dark-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this male's identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------