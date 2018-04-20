BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A young woman was sexually assaulted in a playground bathroom in Brooklyn, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.
The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday inside Martin Luther King Junior Playground near Dumont Avenue and Miller Avenue in the Brownsville section.
Police released a video of the suspect walking towards the park before the attack.
The 18-year-old woman was exiting the women's bathroom when authorities say the man forced her back inside at knife-point.
He allegedly sexually assaulted her and then ran away.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing black sneakers, dark pants, a black jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a red hat.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts