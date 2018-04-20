Woman sexually assaulted inside Brownsville playground bathroom

Darla Miles reports on the search for a suspect who sexually assaulted a young woman in a Brooklyn playground bathroom. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A young woman was sexually assaulted in a playground bathroom in Brooklyn, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday inside Martin Luther King Junior Playground near Dumont Avenue and Miller Avenue in the Brownsville section.

Police released a video of the suspect walking towards the park before the attack.

The 18-year-old woman was exiting the women's bathroom when authorities say the man forced her back inside at knife-point.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her and then ran away.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing black sneakers, dark pants, a black jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a red hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

