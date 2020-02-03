Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during New Jersey home invasion

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a terrifying home invasion in Newark in which a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed, and they're hoping surveillance of the suspects will lead to arrests.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Broad Street.

Authorities say three people broke into the apartment, which is occupied by multiple renters, but that only a woman was home at the time.

The men sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing with her cash, car keys and other personal property, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

