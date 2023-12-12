  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

29-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn home by bullet that came through window

WABC logo
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 3:37PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was shot in her Canarsie, Brooklyn, home Tuesday morning -- apparently by a bullet that went through the window.

The 29-year-old woman was shot on East 102nd Street just after 7 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The suspect ran away eastbound on East 102nd Street.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Cleanup, investigation underway after FDNY finds no victims in building collapse rubble

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the partial collapse.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW