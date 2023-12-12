29-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn home by bullet that came through window

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was shot in her Canarsie, Brooklyn, home Tuesday morning -- apparently by a bullet that went through the window.
The 29-year-old woman was shot on East 102nd Street just after 7 a.m.
She was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.
The suspect ran away eastbound on East 102nd Street.
Few other details were released.
----------
