Woman shot ex-boyfriend after a 'physical fight' at party, deputies say

UPDATE TO HOMICIDE NEAR ATASCOCITA: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office now says the deceased man was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. They say she pulled the trigger after a physical fight. pic.twitter.com/tX2H8ljYr9 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) July 14, 2019

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning in Texas.Precinct 4 constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene in the 5400 block of Palamino Court.According to authorities, a woman says her ex-boyfriend attacked her at a party when she shot him.Deputies say there were five or six people at the party including two juveniles. They say the man was invited to the house for the party.----------