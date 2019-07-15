Woman shot ex-boyfriend after a 'physical fight' at party, deputies say

Precinct 4 constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene in the 5400 block of Palamino Court.
UPDATE TO HOMICIDE NEAR ATASCOCITA: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office now says the deceased man was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. They say she pulled the trigger after a physical fight. pic.twitter.com/tX2H8ljYr9— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) July 14, 2019
According to authorities, a woman says her ex-boyfriend attacked her at a party when she shot him.
Deputies say there were five or six people at the party including two juveniles. They say the man was invited to the house for the party.
