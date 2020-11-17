Woman shot in head while in Staten Island lobby was likely innocent bystander

By Eyewitness News
FOX HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Staten Island.

The 52-year-old victim was standing inside a lobby at 185 Park Hill Ave. just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath after a 52-year-old woman was shot in the head in a NYC lobby.



A car drove by that fired gunshots and one of them struck her in the head.

She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect description or a motive at this time. A dark sedan was spotted leaving the scene.

Police say the victim was likely not the intended target.

Few other details were released.

Woman shot in head while standing in NYC lobby
