Road rage dispute ends with car in Queens bakery, 4 hurt, 4 arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7985282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7968076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- At least four people were injured in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a car smashing through the front of a Queens bakery that was marking its grand opening Monday.It happened just after 4 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, where police say two cars with two occupants each became involved in a dispute over a parking space or a vehicle.The occupants of one car allegedly exited with a baseball bat and approached the other vehicle, at which point authorities say that driver attempted to run the two men over and instead plowed into the Rainbow Bakery.Two females suffered minor injuries after being injured by shattered glass and were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.All four occupants of the two vehicles were arrested, with two going to the hospital and two taken to the 109th Precinct.The Rainbow Bakery had just opened Monday.Department of Buildings inspectors checking the structural stability of the building determined that the vehicle damaged the glass entrance and window at the front of the store, as well as one of the interior partition walls inside of the store.The rest of the building was deemed stable, and only a partial vacate order was issued for the bakery.----------