Woman shot in head while standing in Staten Island lobby has died

FOX HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 52-year-old woman was taken off life support Wednesday after being shot in the head in a drive-by shooting last week on Staten Island.The incident happened on Monday, November 16.The victim was standing inside a lobby at 185 Park Hill Avenue when she was struck just before 7 p.m.She was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital in critical condition and later put on life support.Police say she was not the intended target. Her identity is pending proper family notification.A dark sedan was spotted leaving the scene.No arrests have been made in the case.----------