Woman shot in head while standing in Staten Island lobby has died

The incident happened on Monday, November 16.
TOP NEWS: Five stabbed, one fatally, while leaving Long Island house party
The victim was standing inside a lobby at 185 Park Hill Avenue when she was struck just before 7 p.m.
She was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital in critical condition and later put on life support.
ALSO READ | Road rage dispute ends with car in Queens bakery, 4 hurt, 4 arrested
Police say she was not the intended target. Her identity is pending proper family notification.
A dark sedan was spotted leaving the scene.
No arrests have been made in the case.
MORE NEWS: Boy with autism robbed in Manhattan, 2nd suspect sought
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip