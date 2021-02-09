Woman injured after being shoved onto subway tracks in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

BRONX (WABC) -- A woman was shoved onto the subway tracks at a Bronx subway station Tuesday morning.The 54-year-old victim was walking on the northbound 2 and 5 platform at the 174 Street Station when she was approached by another woman shortly before 8 a.m.The other woman suddenly pushed her onto the tracks and ran away.There was no train coming into the station.The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was listed in stable condition.The suspect was described as a white woman, approximately 25 years old, wearing yellow pants and a black jacket.----------