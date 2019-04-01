Crime & Safety

Woman sought after man stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the search for a suspect who stabbed and slashed a man in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a woman after a man was stabbed and slashed in Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Watkins Street near New Lots Avenue in Brownsville.

Authorities say the 32-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the face.

There is no information yet on the man's condition.

The suspect is described as a black female wearing a black North Face bubble jacket, a black hoodie, gray and blue/gray tights, blue jeans and gray boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew york citybrownsvillebrooklynslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Student acting out 'Butterfly Effect' scene stabs classmates
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in New Jersey lake
Show More
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
Judge denies mistrial motion in Karina Vetrano murder trial
NY lawmakers approve budget with congestion pricing, bag ban
LI man accused of chasing security guard with hunting knife
AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note
More TOP STORIES News