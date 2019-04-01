Woman sought after man stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a woman after a man was stabbed and slashed in Brooklyn Monday morning.It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Watkins Street near New Lots Avenue in Brownsville.Authorities say the 32-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the face.There is no information yet on the man's condition.The suspect is described as a black female wearing a black North Face bubble jacket, a black hoodie, gray and blue/gray tights, blue jeans and gray boots.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------