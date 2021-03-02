Woman struck, injured by construction fence in Manhattan, officials say

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was injured after a construction fence fell over and struck her in Manhattan Monday, officials say.

According to Department of Building inspectors, a construction fence in front of a 6-story building on West 144 Street injured a woman when it fell over and landed on the sidewalk.

The granddaughter of the victim says her grandmother was walking down the street when she was struck in the head by the fence and ended up underneath a car.

RELATED | FDNY responds to partial roof collapse at Queens Best Buy
EMBED More News Videos

The FDNY is responding to what appears to be a a partial roof collapse at a Best Buy store in Queens.



She says the wind likely caused the fence to collapse.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

They say the building was undergoing permitted renovations to repair damage related to a 2017 fire.

The DOB issued a violation to the contractor for failure to protect the public, and also issued a partial stop work order for the permitted construction.

They have ordered the contractor to remove the damaged fence and replace it with a new one.

MORE NEWS: Off-duty FDNY firefighter killed in snowmobile accident at Lake George
EMBED More News Videos

Carmine Barresi, of Engine Company 64, was killed in the accident at Lake George.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsmanhattannew york citywoman injuredconstructionconstruction accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY responds to partial roof collapse at Best Buy storage unit
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
The Countdown: Cuomo under fire over sexual harassment scandal
Manhunt expanded for MIT grad student in Yale killing
Show More
Fire rips through residential building in NJ, dozens displaced
Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses
AccuWeather Alert: Brief blast of gusty winds
Bus-obsessed 5-year-old gets special birthday surprise from MTA
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
More TOP STORIES News