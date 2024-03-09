Woman struck by train after boyfriend pushes her onto subway tracks in Manhattan: Police

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A woman was struck by a train after her boyfriend pushed her onto subway tracks in lower Manhattan on Saturday, according to police.

NYPD responded to a 911 call of a 29-year-old female on the train tracks at the Fulton Street subway station. Upon arrival, officers found the woman -- conscious and responsive -- had been hit by a southbound No. 3 train. The woman had to have both of her feet amputated as a result of the incident.

Police say the female's boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks after they had an argument before fleeing the scene.

The victim was then transported to New York City Health and Hospital Bellevue, where she was in stable condition.

The woman has yet to be identified.

There are currently no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This breaking story will be updated as it develops.

