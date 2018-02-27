A woman involved in a fatal crash in Manhattan on Tuesday is being held by police on suspicion of drunk driving.Police say a Mercedes driven by that woman crashed into a box truck that was double parked on Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 129th Street in Harlem just before 4:25 a.m.The accident resulted in the death of her 30-year-old passenger, who had a cardiac condition.The driver of the car suffered a broken nose.No one in the truck was injured.----------