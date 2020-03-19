Woman throws oxygen tank at subway train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A search is underway for the woman who threw an oxygen tank at an inbound subway train in downtown Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the Nevis Street subway station on Tuesday with the oxygen tank.

Police say the woman then threw the tank onto the track and ran off.

A northbound "2" train then hit the tank, creating smoke in the area.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or online at the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncrime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New restrictions on businesses in NY take effect Thursday
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive; First mobile testing center in NYC to open today
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
LIRR halts cash payments to stop spread of COVID-19
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility opening on Staten Island
Show More
Grocery stores take steps to protect NJ's most vulnerable
Dramatic robbery attempt caught on camera at Queens hotel
NY lawyer with COVID-19 wakes up, says 'I love you so much' to wife
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
NYC restaurants forced to reduce staff after Cuomo's new order
More TOP STORIES News