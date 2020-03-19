Woman throws oxygen tank at subway train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A search is underway for the woman who threw an oxygen tank at an inbound subway train in downtown Brooklyn.
Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the Nevis Street subway station on Tuesday with the oxygen tank.
Police say the woman then threw the tank onto the track and ran off.
A northbound "2" train then hit the tank, creating smoke in the area.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or online at the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.
